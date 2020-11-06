When: Quarryville Boroughg Council meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Borough Council released a preview of its preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase.

Overview: Officials estimate revenues of $2.5 million in 2021, up 5.14% from 2020; they predict $2.66 million in expenses, down 2.07% from the current year. The borough will reserve $636,500 for employee benefits and insurance, $574,069 for debt services, $443,700 for street maintenance and $241,746 for general government expenses.

Revenues: The borough will collect roughly $870,000 in real estate tax revenue. The tax rate is set at 4.63 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $463 per year. The township will also accrue about $265,000 in earned income tax revenue.

What’s next: Because of ongoing contract negotiations with the Quarryville Borough Police Department, Council will vote on a preliminary budget at the Nov. 23 workshop session and a final budget in December.

Grants: Borough Manager Scott Peiffer announced the borough will receive a $38,000 grant from the Lancaster County Conservation District to reconstruct Geiger Avenue in Quarryville. Peiffer expects construction to be finished by either June or July of next year.

Appointments: The council appointed Dan Hushon as a member of the Planning Commission, succeeding William Koch. Hushon has experience as a professional cattle breeder. He will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. Borough council also appointed Lancaster-based Trout CPA as the borough’s independent auditor to audit accounts, records and financial transactions from the current year, at a cost of $15,300.