When: Council meeting, Nov. 4.
What happened: The council proposed a $4.35 million budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
Overview: Under its preliminary budget, the borough projected revenues of $2.38 million in 2020, down 0.1% from 2019, and predicted $2.71 million in expenses, up 12.65% from the current year. The rise in expenses — $305,076 — can be attributed to a transfer of $360,000 to the borough's General Capital Reserve Fund. This amount will cover the cost of three street projects and a $25,000 rail trail grant application.
Major projects: The three street projects will cost a total of $335,000. This amount will fund a $200,000 reconstruction and drainage installation on Groff Avenue, a $75,500 reconstruction of Bank Avenue, a $33,500 reconstruction of Geiger Avenue and about $26,000 of additional engineering/inspection costs. Ken Work, borough manager, said annual street projects typically start in either May or June.
Key expenditures: The Quarryville Borough Police Department will receive $462,800 next year, down 0.92% from 2019. Street service costs will be $439,165, down 8.33% from the current year.
Liquid fuels: The borough currently has about $246,000 in its Liquid Fuels Fund. The state will allocate an additional $76,500 toward liquid fuel costs in 2020, down 7.84% from 2019. Work said the borough spends roughly $55,000 of these funds each year to power its street lights.
Public services: The borough will reserve $20,000 for Quarryville Fire Company, $16,000 for maintenance at Memorial Park, $14,000 for the Quarryville Library and $10,000 for maintenance at Huffnagle Park.
Revenues: The borough will collect roughly $870,000 in real estate taxes. The tax rate is set at 4.63 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $463 in local taxes yearly.
What’s next: The council will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 2. Before its adoption, the proposed 2020 budget will be available for review at the borough building.