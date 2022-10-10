When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Oct. 3.

What happened: During the meeting there was discussion of the regional comprehensive plan coming up for approval before the end of the year.

Background: An updated comprehensive plan is required every 10 years. The county has been leading preparation of a new regional comprehensive plan, working with Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council to create the plan.

The cost: Municipalities participating in the planning effort with the county are not being charged for the project. There will be advertising fees as part of the plan adoption process.

Why it’s important: The plan provides an overview of how future development should be directed in the borough and surrounding municipalities. The regional comprehensive plan is an extensive document that covers future goals for the region regarding land use, zoning, resources and more.

Quotable: “It’s a good plan. We all worked on it together,” Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said.

What happens next: The plan is available for inspection at the borough offices. The plan will be advertised and adopted as an ordinance, which requires a public hearing before final adoption.

Other happenings: Borough Mayor Anthony Cavallaro and council honored Boy Scout Troop 87 for their assistance in holding a flag retirement ceremony on June 14. The ceremony respectfully burns flags that are damaged and no longer fit for display.