When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Council approved Quarryville Borough Police Department’s participation in the Beards For Brothers campaign.
Background: Last year, 17 police departments throughout Lancaster County participated in Beards For Brothers, an annual fundraiser meant to assist one member of local law enforcement diagnosed with cancer. The 2018 campaign raised roughly $12,000, of which $10,000 was donated to aid Officer Wendell Metzler, of the New Holland Borough Police Department, in his battle against stage four melanoma cancer.
The rules: To raise funds, departments will waive their no-beard policy until the end of November. Each officer who participates must donate a minimum of $25 and refrain from shaving their facial hair for a one-month period. If an officer does shave prematurely, they agree to increase their donation by $50.
What’s next: The recipient of this year’s donation will be selected and announced before Nov. 1.
How to support: For those interested in making a donation, the campaign’s GoFundMe account will be set up later this month. Beards For Brothers merchandise will also be sold at btsportswear.net.