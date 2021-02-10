When: Eden supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Township supervisors reported Quarryville Police Department may be interested in building a shooting range in Eden Township.

Why it’s important: The formation of a shooting range will allow for Quarryville police officers to individually practice their shooting skills. However, the shooting range may raise concerns for residents, they noted.

Background: More information and a public hearing are necessary before moving forward. Any concerns about the shooting range may be deliberated at a hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Also: The board discussed preparations for winter storms such as snowplowing abilities and pothole repairs.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet inside the township building at 7 p.m. March 8, and remote access will be provided via telephone link on the township website.