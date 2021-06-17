When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: Borough council accepted the resignation of Clark Bearinger as Quarryville Borough’s police chief, effective Dec. 24.

Background: Bearinger announced in March his candidacy to pursue the judgeship for Magisterial District 02-3-07, which covers Adamstown and Denver boroughs and East and West Cocalico townships. Magisterial district judges are elected officials who handle traffic, civil and minor criminal cases within the district they serve. The position does not require a law degree.

Why it’s important: Bearinger, who cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, ran against two other candidates — Sunny Redcay and Steven Davis — for this open seat in the primary election May 18. Because he was able to secure the nomination of both parties, Bearinger will run unopposed in the November general election and succeed Judge Nancy G. Hamill, who is not seeking reelection. He will serve a six-year term beginning in January 2022.

What’s next: Bearinger is completing a four-week training course required to assume the judgeship. Richard Beighley, a full-time police officer in the department, will serve as acting chief through June 30. The borough will open its search for a suitable replacement. No likely candidates were named at this time.

Pandemic emergency: Last year, Borough Council enacted an emergency declaration allowing the borough to apply for county, state or federal aid. In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent decision to lift statewide orders, council has rescinded Quarryville’s declaration effective immediately.

Road projects: Council adopted a resolution to request $1 million in grant funds through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to help finance roadwork on West State and West Fourth streets in Quarryville. This amount would be used to build a right of way through two adjacent properties and install new turning lanes at the intersection. GMS Funding Solutions, a Carlisle-based financing assistance firm, will apply for these funds on behalf of the borough. Total project cost is estimated at $1.45 million.

Radio tower: The borough will allow Lancaster County-Wide Communications, the county’s centralized 911 dispatcher and emergency service provider, to remove a radio tower behind its municipal building. The defunct tower was once used to deliver telecommunications to police and firefighters across the borough. Council will seek to maintain a fence surrounding the tower and convert the area into an impound lot. Borough police expect to establish an impound fee schedule by the next council meeting July 5.