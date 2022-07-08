When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, July 5.

What happened: After a brief public hearing at the start of the meeting, council approved a change to the zoning map changing several residential properties around Good’s Store to C1 commercial.

Background: Good’s Store has plans to increase the size of its building. The adjoining parcels that were changed to C1 are also owned by the store. They include four apartment buildings fronting on Fifth Street. Plans call for two of the four to be torn down to make room for the expansion.

Why it’s important: In addition to expanding the store, the reconfiguration of the Good’s Store lot allows for a widening of the State Street right of way, and improvements to the intersection of State and Fourth streets.

The cost: Several residents from the apartments that will eventually be demolished spoke at the hearing. They pointed out the lack of lower cost rental properties in the borough and wonder where they may find new homes. Demolition is not expected for at least two years.

What happens next: Improvements to the intersection include new turning lanes and signal light replacement. Before Good’s Store expands, a land development plan and stormwater plan will have to be submitted and approved by the borough.

Other happenings: In response to complaints about early morning trash collection noise, a closer look at the ordinance book revealed an ordinance limiting trash collection in the borough to the hours of 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. The ordinance also requires trash haulers to obtain an annual permit at no charge. This has not been enforced in recent years, but trash haulers are now being advised of the permit requirement.