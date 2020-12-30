When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Dec. 28.

What happened: Council adopted a $2.6 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase. Total spending is down 4.09% from 2020. No changes were made since the board proposed its budget Nov. 23.

Tax rate: The tax rate is set at 4.63 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $463.

Major road projects: Council has one road project planned for 2021. The borough will spend roughly $120,000 to reconstruct Bank and Geiger avenues. Borough Manager Scott Peiffer expects construction to start in either May or June.

Public services: Earlier in December, council approved a three-year contract with the Quarryville Borough Police Department for ongoing police coverage. The department, which previously did not have a contract of employment, will receive $479,800 in 2021, up 3.67% from 2020. Additionally, the borough will reserve $20,600 for Quarryville Fire Company, $16,000 for maintenance at Memorial Park, $14,420 for the Quarryville Library and $10,000 for maintenance at Huffnagle Park.