When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Peggy Gordon, treasurer of the Quarryville Library Board of Trustees, asked the supervisors to consider continuing contributions to the library.

Stats: Last year, East Drumore dispensed $5,200 to the Quarryville Library. This year 907 residents of East Drumore went to the library. Among them are 110 new library cardholders. East Drumore residents checked out 20,234 items.

Budget: Gordon said Quarryville Library has a budget of $329,000, with $53,000 coming from municipal donations. She said 12% of a public library’s budget must go toward acquiring new materials for its collection in accordance with state regulations. The Quarryville Library service area includes Quarryville Borough plus Bart, Colerain, Drumore, Eden, Fulton, Little Britain, Martic and Providence townships.

Board reaction: Vice Chair Tim Redcay asked if the library has any building projects coming up. Gordon responded the library staff is monitoring the roof, plumbing and bulkhead repair. Chair Scott Kreider said the township was not ready to make a decision on allocating funding for the library. The township will determine funding while drafting the 2024 budget.

Upcoming fundraiser: The Quarryville Library will hold a chicken barbecue beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21. During this event, the library will hold a yard sale and a book sale.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.