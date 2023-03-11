When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: Peggy Gordon, treasurer of the Quarryville Library, thanked township officials for a donation of $5,500. Gordon told officials that library representatives visit municipalities within the service area twice a year. She then gave a brief presentation on updates at the library.

Latest on library: Gordon reported the library raised $10,000 from its Go Fore Golf event, where the library becomes a miniature golf course on Feb. 11. The library also received a donation of 13,000 books from an estate sale which will be sold at the upcoming spring chicken barbecue, book and plant sale on April 22.

Quotable: “You’re a very generous township and we appreciate that,” Gordon said.

Sewage enforcement: The board voted unanimously to immediately appoint alternate sewage enforcement officer, Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering to primary sewage enforcement officer. He will replace Marvin Stoner, who suddenly resigned due to health reasons. The township does plan to find a permanent replacement alternate sewage enforcement officer.

Additional appointments: Supervisors appointed Brian Byers to fill a vacancy on the township planning commission for a four-year term. Supervisors then appointed Nathan Kreider to the township zoning hearing board, replacing Byers.

What’s next: The board meets on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.