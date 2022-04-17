When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, April 7.

What happened: Quarryville Library President Chris Waite and Vice President Linda Walter asked supervisors to consider the library for American Rescue Plan Act funds the township receives. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: Walter told township officials East Drumore is second to Providence Township in its residents using the library. Fundraising for the last few years has been “severely curtailed,” Waite said. Waite also announced the library has a new board of trustees.

Return to normalcy: Waite said the library has returned to normal hours of operation. Walter also said the library will return to municipalities this fall to request contributions. She said this practice has been missed due to COVID-19 and turnover of library board members.

Amish: Supervisor Chair Scott Kreider asked about the Plain sect community’s use of the library. Waite responded there is a “huge” usage by the Amish community, sometimes checking out the daily limit of 99 books for educational purposes.

Feedback: Waite also asked the supervisors to have East Drumore residents provide feedback on library services and programs in efforts to “create interaction” between the township and the library. The library is also seeking local contractors for the maintenance of the building.

Township response: Kreider said the board could not act on the request because it was not posted on the agenda. In accordance with the new Sunshine Act, all financial agenda items must be advertised 24 hours before the meeting. Waite said their requests didn’t require urgent municipal action. Kreider said the township will keep the library in mind during budget season. He said the township is planning to put more information on its website, and posting library information is something the township could do for the library. Waite called it “an excellent idea.”

What’s next: The Quarryville Library will be hosting its chicken barbecue on April 23, in addition to its book and plant sale. Supervisors will meet again at 7:30 p.m. May 5.