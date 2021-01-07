When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: The borough spent just under $15,000 to install a propane heating system in the main garage at its municipal building. The previous system, according to borough Manager Scott Peiffer, was “an old boiler burner from a trailer” that was at least 25 years old.

Background: Council had awarded an $11,762 contract to Rhoads Energy Corp., a Lancaster-based heating and HVAC service provider, to install the new system. A propane tank was purchased separately from Nolts Propane Connections at a cost of $2,289.

Quotable: “The last time we had it (the boiler burner) cleaned, the bottom had dropped out of the fire box, so it actually became unsafe,” Peiffer said, adding the borough’s new set-up is “so much more efficient.”

Relief bill: The borough has received $22,056 in additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding from the county to assist with coronavirus-related expenses. No details on how these funds will be allocated were available.

Snow removal ordinance: Council addressed multiple residential complaints about insufficient or untimely snow removal on sidewalks boroughwide. “The Ordinance states that a 3’ path shall be cleared within 24 hours of the end of the snowfall,” Peiffer wrote in an email, clarifying that “if the snow ends between dusk and dawn, the walk shall be cleared prior to 10 a.m. the following day.” The ordinance also prohibits snow from being shoveled or blown into the street.