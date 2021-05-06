When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, May 3.

What happened: Borough Council will consider a request from Lancaster County-Wide Communications to remove a radio tower behind its municipal building at 300 St. Catherine St. in Quarryville.

Background: Lancaster County-Wide Communications, the county’s centralized 911 dispatcher and emergency service provider, has requested to remove a tower behind the municipal building. The tower was once used to deliver telecommunications to police and firefighters across the borough. This tower is currently not in use and in need of repairs. Although borough officials reached out to several cellphone companies about a potential lease agreement, Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said there is no interest in leasing the tower at this time.

What’s next: The borough will explore options to maintain a fence surrounding the tower and convert the area into an impound lot. Once more information is available, the council expects to vote on a formal resolution in June. If approved, Peiffer said construction on the tower would be finished by the end of 2021. The removal would come at no cost to the borough.

Police hires: Police Chief Clark Bearinger said the department will hire two part-time officers, pending successful background checks, to expand the borough’s part-time police force. These hires would allow the department to fill potential gaps in coverage over the summer without employing another full-time officer. Council President Joy Kemper said the additional staff would have no noticeable effect on overall coverage hours or department expenses. Council will also consider a proposal to increase the annual pay raise from 2% to 3% for its existing part-time officers, which would increase wages in the current year by an average of 66 cents per hour.