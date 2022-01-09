When: Quarryville council reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Newly elected Mayor Anthony Cavallaro joined the table along with newly elected council members Cheryl Bowman and Gerald Hassel, and reelected council members Diane Hastings and Rick Aument.

Background: Four seats on council were open at the November 2021 election. Aument, Hastings and James Kreider ran for reelection while council member Michael Sullenberger did not run for a new term. Hastings was the top vote-getter followed by Hassell, with write-in candidate Bowman third in the vote tally. At the end of counting, Aument and Kreider were tied for the final spot, which was decided by the county at random in favor of Aument.

Reorganization: Joy Kemper continues as council president with Aument as vice president and Susan Noel president pro tempore.

Appointments: Council voted to change engineers, making ELA Group their official engineer.

What happens next: Council meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. A work session is held on the second Monday of the month.