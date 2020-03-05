When: Quarryville council meeting, March 2.
What happened: The borough council approved a resolution to make Huffnagle Park playground a smoke-free zone.
Why it matters: The borough’s parks committee received a request from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health on the state Department of Health’s Young Lungs at Play program to make parks in the borough, where children are present, into smoke-free areas. After some discussion, the committee recommended a ban be enforced at the Huffnagle Park playground. Memorial Park and all other areas of Huffnagle Park will not be enforced as smoke-free zones.
What’s next: Scott Peiffer, borough manager, predicts signage will be installed by late spring or early summer. Signs will be provided by Lancaster General Health.
Other news: Last month, the borough authority reviewed bids to relocate water and sewer lines in the borough on Route 472 to comply with the state Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement project. The authority awarded the contract to Doli Construction Corp., a construction company based in Chalfont, at a total cost of $416,595. Utility work on both lines is expected to begin in April, Peiffer said.