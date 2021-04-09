When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, April 5.

What happened: Borough Council decided not to support a local initiative calling for Lancaster County to establish its own public health department. Council President Joy Kemper was absent. Board members Diane Hastings, Jim Kreider and Brian Braightmeyer said they are satisfied with the current state health and emergency management services and could not justify forming another department.

Background: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners passed a resolution March 8 calling on county officials “to immediately initiate a working group to evaluate and recommend establishing a county health department by the end of 2021, if not before.” Manheim Township shared that resolution with other municipalities, hoping that would happen.

Quotable: “Our county is not lagging behind the counties that have a health coordinator, so I don’t see the point in us supporting such a resolution,” Braightmeyer said.

Clarification: Compared to the six counties that have free-standing public health departments, Lancaster had the highest cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases, and the second-highest death rate, LNP | LancasterOnline reported previously. However, hospitalization rates were lower in Lancaster than in most counties with health departments.

What’s next: No motion was made to consider or draft a resolution, so council will not vote to support a county health department at this time.

Grants: Because council adopted its first official map of the municipality in March, the borough will apply for a $20,000 grant through the state Department of Health’s WalkWorks program to create an active transportation plan. This plan, according to Peiffer, would earmark ways to improve cycling, walking and mass transit opportunities across the borough. Borough officials must submit a grant application next month, with the expectation that recipients will be named Sept. 3.

Road projects: Council approved an appraisal from Lancaster-based Realpro Valuation to move forward with roadwork on West State and West Fourth streets in Quarryville, at a cost of $7,500. This appraisal will assess costs to build a right of way through two adjacent properties that would create room to install new turning lanes at the intersection. Peiffer expects a cost estimate to be available within 30 to 45 days.

Rail trail: Last month, borough officials commissioned Mechanicsburg-based Wilson Consulting to develop concept plans for a potential connector path between North Lime Street in Quarryville and the Enola Low Grade Trail. The borough’s rail-trail committee will now review two options for construction and provide a suggestion within the next two months, Peiffer said.