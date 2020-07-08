When: Quarrville Borough Council meeting, July 6.

What happened: Borough Council reviewed a $136,145 bid from Quarryville-based Long’s Asphalt to widen and pave North Lime Street, down over $70,000 from initial estimates.

What’s next: Officials expect to award a contract for roadwork on North Lime Street at their July 27 meeting.

Ongoing: A project to resurface and install drainage on Groff Road at a cost of $146,258 is underway.

Change orders: Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said the streets committee will seek to widen Groff Road by one foot in width, at an additional cost of $15,000, and upgrade the asphalt quality for construction on North Lime Street, at an estimated cost of $20,000. Peiffer predicts all roadwork to be completed by either September or October.

Other projects shelved: To save costs due to the economic impact of the pandemic, Borough Council postponed a $75,500 reconstruction of Bank Avenue and a $33,500 reconstruction of Geiger Avenue until 2021.

Appointments: Council appointed Jane Keeler, a former borough Zoning Hearing Board alternate as a full-time board member. She succeeds Jay Hastings, who passed away in May. Sam Shumaker was appointed to replace Keeler as an alternate.

In other news: Council President Joy Kemper read aloud a formal statement that expressed her appreciation of the Quarryville Borough Police Department’s response to a Black Lives Matter protest held June 13 in Quarryville Memorial Park.

Quotable: “These kinds of events that we see unfolding in our country are very concerning, and we all have seen how things have the potential of turning out violent and destructive,” Kemper said. “I’m thankful for the willingness of our officers to come to protect in such a time when they are possibly putting themselves in harm’s way.”