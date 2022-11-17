When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: Council briefly discussed the budget for 2023 with expected operating expenses of roughly $2.37 million and operating revenue of $2.43 million. In addition, the borough will start the year with about $1.8 million in cash and investments.

Background: The proposed budget was accepted at a special meeting on Oct. 24.

Why it’s important: Employee benefits and insurance account for the largest share of expenses at $721,000 followed by the police department at $547,043 and streets department at $504,000.

The cost: No increase is expected to the current tax rate of 4.88 mills.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for inspection in the borough office and on the borough website. It will come back to council for final approval at the board’s Dec. 5 meeting,

Other happenings: Residents who have not signed up for the Swift Reach system are being encouraged to do so. The system provides phone or text alerts when there are issues such as boil water alerts, road closures or local emergencies. A link to sign up can be found on the borough website. Also, council President Joy Kemper presented a certificate of appreciation to council member Diane Hastings. In addition to serving on borough council, Hastings has also been on the borough planning commission, the Quarryville Library board and other local organizations.