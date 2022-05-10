When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, May 3.

What happened: Council voted to authorize sending a petition for rezoning to the borough and county planning commissions for their review. This would change an R-3 zoned area to C-1 commercial zone.

Background: The area in question is on Fifth Street, behind Good’s Store, and currently contains two apartment buildings and their parking area. The store is working on expansion plans, but these two apartment buildings are expected to remain in place.

Why it’s important: If the zoning change is approved, the buildings could remain as apartments as a preexisting use. If there is additional store expansion, they could be razed to make way for parking or a building addition that would meet C-1 regulations.

What happens next: No decision is being made at this time. The borough and county planning commissions will supply comments followed by a public hearing at the July council meeting.

Other happenings: Council responded to a request for funding from the Quarryville Library by designating a $1,000 contribution from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Council member Brian Braightmeyer cast the only vote against the motion, preferring to wait until the borough sees how much of the American Rescue Plan Act money is needed for borough projects

The cost: The borough received just over $144,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds last year and will receive the same amount this summer.

Quotable: “I would like to see the library get something because they’re in the community,” council member Diane Hastings said.