When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, March 7.

What happened: Quarryville Borough Council voted to move forward to respond to Providence Township’s request for police coverage of the Enola Low Grade Trail parking lot at Fairview Road in the township.

Background: The borough already has an agreement to provide police coverage to the Towns Edge shopping center.

Why it’s important: The township is asking for police assistance to help address increasing complaints about suspicious activity at the parking area. Police Chief Rick Beighley commented that as illegal activities at the trailhead increase, they could potentially spill over into the borough.

The cost: Beighley suggested the officers’ overtime pay rate of $38 per hour be used as a starting point. The township is asking for 10 hours of coverage per month, but council member Brian Braightmeyer noted there could be additional time needed for court appearances in the event of an arrest.

Quotable: “I’m not looking at this to be a money maker for us. By the same I don’t want this to be a cost to the borough taxpayers”, Braightmeyer said.

What happens next: The issue is going to the police committee to determine the scope of services to be provided, the appropriate fee to be charged and details of an agreement between the municipalities.

Other happenings: Council heard a presentation from Lancaster County Land Bank Authority representatives. The authority works in five municipalities across the county, purchasing blighted properties and bringing them back into useful condition. If Quarryville is interested in participating there would be a one-time, buy-in cost of $5,000.