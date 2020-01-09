When: Council meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Joy Kemper was reelected as president and Richard Aument was elected vice president at the reorganization meeting. Brian Braightmeyer and Susan Noel joined council, succeeding Timothy Lawson and Robert Kauffman. Noel is a former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Braightmeyer previously served on the council from 1989-92. The other board members are Diane Hastings, Michael Sullenberger and James Kreider.
Appointment: Scott Peiffer was appointed as borough manager, succeeding Ken Work. Peiffer has eight years of experience as a maintenance employee with the borough.