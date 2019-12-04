When: Council meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: Borough Council adopted $2.71 million budget for 2020. Although spending is up 12.65% from the current year, there will be no tax increase.
Overview: The real estate tax rate is set at 4.63 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $463 in municipal taxes yearly. No changes have been made since the board proposed its budget Nov. 4.
Major projects: The borough has three street projects planned for 2020 at a collective cost of $335,000. This amount will fund a $200,000 reconstruction and drainage installation on Groff Avenue, a $75,500 reconstruction of Bank Avenue, a $33,500 reconstruction of Geiger Avenue, and about $26,000 of additional engineering and inspection costs.
Public services: Quarryville Borough Police Department will receive $462,800 next year, down 0.92% from 2019. Additionally, the borough reserved $20,000 for the Quarryville Fire Company, $16,000 for maintenance at Memorial Park, $14,000 for the Quarryville Library and $10,000 for maintenance at Huffnagle Park.