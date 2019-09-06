When: Council meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: The council welcomed Graham Draper, who announced his charitable collaboration with the Southern End Community Association in Quarryville.
Possibilities: Draper proposed building a handicap-accessible water wheelchair for the public pool, installing a divider on the pedestrian walkway from the public pool to SECA Park and placing speed bumps in front of the recreation center. He said logistics and finances have to be worked out.
Background: Draper is a delivery driver for Lowe’s home improvement retail store in Lancaster. He said Lowe’s employees are encouraged to give back to their community by participating in annual charity projects, and Draper said his co-workers will assist him.
SECA: The nonprofit Southern End Community Association offers a variety of recreational opportunities for all ages including a skate park, recreation center, hockey rink, volleyball courts and public pool.
What’s next: Joy Kemper, council president, suggested Draper discuss his plans with the Streets, Infrastructure and Parks Committee at its next meeting on Sept. 24.