When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Council had a discussion of the Active Transportation Plan with Sam Meckley of Rettew Consulting, the firm that created the plan.

Background: The plan includes trail connectors, sidewalk connections and the realignment of intersection of West Fourth and West State streets. The intersection improvements will include widening and signal upgrades as well as pedestrian facilities to make the intersection safer for vehicles and pedestrians.

The cost: Funding for the realignment of the intersection is coming from a $1 million Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Transportation Fund grant.

Why it’s important: The plan identifies and prioritizes projects within the borough and describes how they may be addressed.

What happens next: Outside the intersection realignment, the top priority project is a connector to the Enola Low Grade Trail. The new shared-use path between State Street and the trail access near north Lime Street underpass is expected to cost $500,000 to $750,000.

Other happenings: The borough police department has now installed cameras in each police vehicle and body cameras for each officer. Costs were $33,600, which included cameras, software, training and the first year of cloud storage. Cloud uploading and storage is a continuing cost at $7,500 per year.