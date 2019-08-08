When: Council meeting, Aug. 5.
What happened: Borough Council unanimously approved a resolution that bans video gaming terminals at truck stops within the town’s borders.
Why it’s important: In late 2017, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law allowing select establishments across the state to install video gaming terminals. However, last month Wolf signed a new bill into law permitting local governments to decide, on an individual basis, whether they’d like to prohibit gaming terminals within their municipality. Borough Manager Ken Work said he does not believe any qualified locations exist in Quarryville. But officials decided to ban terminals anyway in case the borough ever did receive a truck stop.
What’s next: Council must now notify the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board of their decision by Aug. 31.
In other news: The council approved Quarryville Fire Department’s request to host its third annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 19. Work said last year’s event was “very popular” with local children, who were eager to partake in post-parade food, games and, of course, plenty of candy. The parade itself will start in the parking lot of Quarryville Elementary School and end at Quarryville Fire Company No. 1.