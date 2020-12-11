When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Borough Council approved a three-year contract with the Quarryville Borough Police Department for ongoing police coverage.

Background: Police Chief Clark Bearinger announced in May that all five of the department’s full-time police officers had joined a Philadelphia-based Teamsters union to negotiate a contract with the borough. The officers, according to council President Joy Kemper, were dissatisfied with changes made earlier this year to the borough’s health benefits, which required police and other borough employees to pay an additional $214 a month for family medical, dental and eye care coverage. The department did not previously have an employment contract.

Terms: Under this three-year agreement, annual police salaries are set to increase 4% in 2021 and 2022, and 3% in 2023. The department will receive $479,800 from the borough in 2021, up 3.67% from the current year. The borough has spent roughly $11,000 in legal fees to both negotiate and approve a deal.

Why it’s important: Despite a $17,000 increase in police salaries, the borough will save $26,000 next year in health insurance costs because of a departmentwide switch to the Teamsters’ health care plan, Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said. The borough also expects to retain its part-time police force, and maintain police coverage at 20 hours a day.

What’s next: Council will vote to adopt next year’s budget at the Dec. 28 workshop session. Prior to its adoption, the proposed 2021 budget will be available for review at the municipal building. The department’s contract is set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.