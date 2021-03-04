When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, March 1.

What happened: The borough has commissioned concept plans for a potential connector path between North Lime Street in Quarryville and the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

Background: The trail is a former railroad line that runs through five municipalities in Lancaster County, including Quarryville. These municipalities have partnered with county officials to convert the railbed into a usable walking trail.

Why it’s important: Since early 2019, Borough Council has explored several ways to create a connector path from nearby roads in the borough onto the rail trail. Wilson Consulting, an engineering firm based in Mechanicsburg, will now develop concept plans to potentially build a connector on North Lime Street to the trail, at a cost of $1,000. Borough Manager Scott Peiffer expects to meet with engineers this week for an initial site visit.

Quotable: “It’s good to look at all the options, because there are options,” Peiffer said, adding the borough’s rail trail commitee has reviewed “about 12 locations” in search of “the best scenario.”

What’s next: Peiffer anticipates a concept plan will be finished by next month.

Municipal map: The borough adopted its first official map of the municipality. The map, according to Peiffer, will act as a planning tool to earmark various infrastructure across the borough in need of improvements.