When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: After a brief hearing at the beginning of the meeting, Borough Council approved a new regional comprehensive plan.

Background: The state requires every municipality to update its comprehensive plan every 10 years. This plan was developed jointly over the past two years with input from the 12 municipalities in the south end of Lancaster County.

Why it’s important: The plan outlines areas for future growth and development across southern Lancaster County including transportation, recreation, and areas for residential and commercial growth. The plan can be used as a reference source when making grant applications.

The cost: Borough Manager Scott Peiffer estimates a comprehensive plan would typically cost $15,000 to $20,000. In this case, Lancaster County Planning Commission acted as a consultant at no cost to the municipalities. The only cost to the borough will be advertising the hearing and printing the plan document.

Quotable: “It’s very user friendly; there are a lot of graphs and maps. I think we’re very happy with it,” Peiffer said.

What happens next: Not all municipalities have chosen to participate, but according to Peiffer, seven to nine of the 12 are planning to hold hearings on the plan in February and March. The plan has already been approved by Bart Township.