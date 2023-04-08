When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, April 3.

What happened: Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Providence Township to allow the borough to launch a trail connector project.

Background: The portion of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail that runs through the borough is owned by Providence Township. The borough has submitted an application for a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to fund a trail connector plan to bring people from the trail into the borough. Although there is a trailhead at East State Street, that site does not have direct access to borough sidewalks. Officials said there is no cost estimate at this point.

Details: The 300-foot-long connector will provide an access to North Lime Street to the trail, which at that point is 18 feet above street level.

Quotable: “We’re looking for a safe access way to get off the trail into town,” Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said.

Other happenings: The borough is also submitting an application for a streambank restoration project in Memorial Park.

The cost: Peiffer announced that the borough has received a multi-modal transportation grant for $292,827 toward a $418,000 bridge replacement project on East Second Street; a $51,000 state Local Share Account grant for a new police vehicle; and a $300,000 grant for a $539,791 water main project on Maple Avenue via its utility authority.