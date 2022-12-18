When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Dec. 5.

What happened: Council adopted the final version of the 2023 general fund budget with operating expenses of $2.37 million and revenues of $2.43 million.

Background: The preliminary version of the budget was approved Oct. 24.

Why it’s important: The borough will start the year with about $1.8 million in cash and investments. Any money left in accounts at the end of the year will be rolled over to capital reserves for future projects.

The cost: There is no increase in the borough real estate tax rate of 4.88 mills.

Other happenings: Council adopted an ordinance to open the previously closed section of Fritz Avenue, between Chestnut Street and Smith Drive. Opening the road will facilitate a new subdivision of 13 houses.

Concerns: Some of the residents with property along the long undeveloped right of way expressed concerns about the impact the road will have on their property. Questions included stormwater management, sewage lines, the timeline and access to their homes.

What happens next: A land development plan will have to go before the planning commission and supervisors.