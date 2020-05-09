When: Quarryville council meeting, May 4.

What happened: During a meeting held with a 10-person attendance limit, Borough Council reviewed the status of its 2020 street projects on Groff Road, Geiger Avenue, Bank Avenue and North Lime Street.

Why it matters: The borough has awarded a $146,258 contract — down over $50,000 from initial estimates — to resurface and install drainage on Groff Road to Long’s Asphalt, a paving crew based in Quarryville. The borough also will seek bids to widen and pave North Lime Street, at an estimated cost of $208,000. However, to save costs due to the economic impact of the pandemic, council voted to postpone a $75,500 reconstruction of Bank Avenue and a $33,500 reconstruction of Geiger Avenue until 2021.

What’s next: Scott Peiffer, borough manager, predicts construction on Groff Road will start in mid-June, and bids will open for North Lime Street in late June or early July.

Workshop decisions: Peiffer said council adopted a resolution when it met April 27 in a workshop session to extend the township’s due date for this year’s real estate taxes to Nov. 30, with a 0% penalty rate for delayed payments. Council also approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford F-550 dump truck, for use by the borough’s public works department, at a cost of $86,248. Additionally, Mayor Joseph Bledsoe Jr. signed a declaration of disaster emergency, which allows the borough to apply for federal, state or county aid, if needed.