When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Borough Council approved a motion to purchase a 2020 Ford F-350 toolbox truck, at a cost of $58,330.

Why it matters: Last year, the borough spent $86,248 on a 2020 Ford F-550 dump truck for use in road and weather maintenance. The public works department will now receive a new toolbox truck to replace its 2008 GMC Sierra work truck as a standard maintenance vehicle.

What’s next: Borough Manager Scott Peiffer anticipates the truck will arrive in either May or June.

Municipal map: The borough will advertise an ordinance to adopt its first official map of the municipality. The map, according to Peiffer, would act as a planning tool to earmark various infrastructure across the borough in need of improvements. Council expects to vote on the ordinance at their next meeting March 1.

Radar speed limit sign: The Quarryville Borough Police Department was recently awarded a radar speed sign from All Traffic Solutions, a traffic-control specialist based in State College. The department will gradually move this sign throughout the borough to slow drivers down and encourage safer driving practices.

Snow removal ordinance: Last month, council addressed multiple residential complaints about insufficient or untimely snow removal on all sidewalks boroughwide. Although no fines have been served, police officers are now issuing verbal or written notices to homeowners who violate these regulations.

Quotable: “The Ordinance states that a 3’ path shall be cleared within 24 hours of the end of the snowfall,” Peiffer wrote in an email, clarifying that “if the snow ends between dusk and dawn, the walk shall be cleared prior to 10 a.m. the following day.”