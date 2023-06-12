When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, June 5.

What happened: Borough Council voted to move forward with permitting and engineering for the Second Street bridge replacement project.

Background: The borough has already been approved for a $292,000 state multimodal grant for the bridge project. Up to 10% of the grant total may be used for engineering expenses.

The cost: The estimated cost of engineering and permits is $21,400, within the parameters of the grant.

What happens next: While the bridge replacement and other roadwork is planned, including a potential traffic signal at State and Lime streets, the borough is also planning to prepare a local road safety plan.

Why it’s important: The plan would identify streets where there are traffic circulation issues.

Quotable: “My goal would be to have it (the plan) done by the end of the year,” Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said.

Other happenings: Going forward, the streets/infrastructure/parks committee meeting will be the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The July 2 council meeting is canceled, but there will be a meeting July 10 instead.