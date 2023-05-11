When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, May 1.

What happened: Council voted to proceed with the design and engineering for traffic lights at the intersection of State and Lime streets.

Background: The busy intersection has long been the site of accidents, and discussions on the need for a traffic light have been going on for years.

Why it’s important: Design and engineering for signals at the intersection is the first step toward the installation of signals.

The cost: Council set money aside last year for the design and engineering, which was originally estimated at $50,000. The current estimate for this step is now $59,000.

Other happenings: Council discussed how to structure funding for two new police cars. The first car has been fitted out and is ready for delivery at a cost of $48,000. A second police car was scheduled for purchase next year. The borough has secured a grant in the amount of $54,000 that would cover the cost of outfitting the second car, complete with additional equipment that was not ordered for the first car. Council is unclear if the first car could be purchased with the grant and the excess $6,000 held in escrow until it can purchase the second car with extra gear.

What’s next: The borough will check into the details of the grant to determine if the amount must be spent at one time.