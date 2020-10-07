When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Borough Council has awarded a $48,000 contract to GMS Funding Solutions to raise funds for roadwork at West State and West Fourth streets in Quarryville.

Why it matters: The borough will seek to install new traffic signals, sidewalks, crosswalks and other potential upgrades at the intersection. GMS Funding Solutions, a Carlisle-based financing assistance firm, will apply for and secure grants to fund these improvements on behalf of the borough. No cost estimates are available at this time, but initial feedback from engineers indicate this project could exceed $1 million.

What’s next: Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said cost estimates will be available once a traffic study is complete, likely next month.

Grants: The council received a $177,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to replace a telemetry system used for water management across the borough. Total project cost is estimated at $225,000. Peiffer expects the system to be replaced by spring 2021.