When: Borough Council meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association Executive Director Bob May asked council to give financial support to the agency, which provides advanced life support and other medical services to borough residents. Quarryville and Providence Township are the only municipalities in the association’s service area that do not support it financially, May said.

Background: The borough has not contributed to the Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association at any time in the past. The organization has 48 vehicles and 169 employees, and May reported that, in addition to skyrocketing fuel costs, the association needs $700,000 to cover wage increases. The organization depends on insurance payments for services, which typically fall short of actual costs or go unpaid. Municipal and public contributions must make up the difference. Based on the number of calls from the borough, May is asking it for $8,500 in support.

Quotable: “Personally, I stopped supporting you because I thought you were state funded,” council member Cheryl Bowman said.

What happens next: The funding request will be up for discussion over the next few months as council prepares the borough budget for 2023.

Ongoing: Council continues to hear complaints about noisy trash collection in the early-morning hours. Work is being done to eliminate contradictions between the borough’s noise ordinance and its trash collection ordinance to make limits on collection times enforceable.