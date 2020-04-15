When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, April 6.

What happened: Borough Council canceled its April meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future plans: Some municipalities have begun to hold meetings over either a videoconference or conference call. Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said both options will be considered moving forward. Currently, it remains unclear which audio or video streaming platforms are under consideration.

What’s next: Peiffer predicts the board will broadcast their next workshop session April 27.