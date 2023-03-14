When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, March 6.

What happened: Council gave preliminary approval to the Smith Drive subdivision and preliminary/final approval to the Fritz Avenue subdivision and land development plan.

Background: The two planned developments are in the same area. On Fritz Avenue in particular, there are existing problems with stormwater drainage. Area residents have been vocal with concerns that the 13 new houses planned for Fritz Avenue would exacerbate the problem.

Why it’s important: The latest plan for the Fritz Avenue subdivision calls for 8-inch curbs on both sides of the street, and a new drainage inlet plus a crown in the road. This design is expected to reduce the existing drainage problems.

Quotable: “I feel good about it. It’s going to work,” council member Jim Kreider said.

What happens next: Both subdivisions still need to address some solicitor comments before the plans are completed.

Other happenings: Borough staff has assembled the various fees charged for services and permits into a single fee schedule. Previously they were spread among the sections of the ordinance book.

The cost: The only fee increasing at this time is the rental of Memorial Park for up to 8 hours. This fee is going up from $15 to $50 to align with actual costs.