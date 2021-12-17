When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Borough Council approved the 2022 budget with anticipated operating revenues of $2.82 million and expenses of $2.65 million.

Background: Aside from a $300 math correction, there is no change in the budget from the draft version approved by council in November.

Why it’s important: Included in the budget is revenue of $18,000 from East Drumore Township for police coverage of Town’s Edge shopping center. This is the first increase in 10 years from the prior rate of $15,000. The township is reimbursed for this cost by the owners of the shopping center.

The cost: The 2022 tax rate to support the budget will be 4.88 mills, an increase of .25 mills over the current rate of 4.63 mills. This equates to $488 on a property assessed at $100,000.

Other happenings: State Rep. Bryan Cutler was on hand to recognize outgoing council members for their service to the community. Mike Sullenberger was honored for 25 years on council, and Jim Kreider for seven years of service. Joseph Bledsoe was honored for a total of 25 years of service as a borough council member, mayor and a member of the Quarryville Borough Authority.

Winners announced: Winners of the borough essay contest read their winning submissions for council on the theme “I’m Thankful for Living in Quarryville Because.” Winners in the three age groups were Rhiannon Weaver, fourth grade; Olivia Bauermaster, eighth grade; and Savannah Blevins, second grade.

Christmas tree recycling: Residents can dispose of their Christmas trees at the Southern End Community Association pool area from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. There is no charge for this service.