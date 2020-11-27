When: Quarryville Borough Council workshop session, Nov. 23.

What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase.

Overview: Under the proposed budget, the borough projects revenues of $2.5 million in 2021, up 5.14% from 2020, and predicts $2.60 million in expenses, down 4.09% from the current year. The borough would reserve $576,200 for employee benefits and insurance, $574,069 for debt services, $446,700 for street maintenance and $241,746 for general government expenses. A key highlight from this year’s budget is a new three-year contract with the Quarryville Borough Police Department that, according to council President Joy Kemper, will be approved in December.

Police contract: Police Chief Clark Bearinger announced in May that all five of the department’s full-time police officers had joined a Philadelphia-based Teamsters union to negotiate a contract with the borough. The department, which previously did not have a contract of employment, will now receive $479,800 in 2021, up 3.67% from 2020. Despite a $17,000 increase in police salaries, the borough will save $26,000 next year in health insurance costs because of a department-wide switch to the Teamsters’ health care plan, Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said.

Major projects: Council has one road project planned for 2021. The borough will spend roughly $120,000 to reconstruct Bank and Geiger avenues. Peiffer expects construction to start in either May or June.

Public services: The borough will reserve $20,600 for Quarryville Fire Company, $16,000 for maintenance at Memorial Park, $14,420 for the Quarryville Library, and $10,000 for maintenance at Huffnagle Park.

Revenues: The borough will collect roughly $870,000 in real estate revenue. The tax rate is set at 4.63 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $463 per year. The borough also will accrue about $265,000 in earned income tax revenue.

What's next: Council expects to adopt the budget Dec. 28. Prior to its adoption, the proposed 2021 budget will be available for review at the municipal building.

Beards for Brothers: Council approved the police department’s participation in the Beards For Brothers campaign. The annual fundraiser allows police officers across Lancaster County to aid members of local law enforcement diagnosed with cancer. To raise funds, each department waives its no-beard policy, while participating officers donate a minimum of $25 and refrain from shaving their facial hair until the end of November. Borough council, however, did not approve the department’s request to extend its participation into December.

Quotable: “Those officers knew when they got into this line of work that they were going to have to have a clean-shaven appearance for their employment,” board member Brian Braightmeyer said, adding the borough would prefer its officers to uphold “a professional look.”