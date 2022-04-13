When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, April 4.

What happened: Council approved the purchase of body cameras and vehicle cameras for the Quarryville Police Department.

The cost: One price quote is around $33,600 which includes cameras, software, training and the first year of cloud storage. Cloud uploading and storage is a continuing cost at $7,500 per year.

Why it’s important: There have been recent cases where outside police departments have assisted in arrests in the borough and their body camera footage has been used as evidence in court. Without that material convictions could be more difficult.

Quotable: “I feel this is something so important it is going to be mandatory,” Police Chief Rick Beighley said.

What happens next: After details of the purchase have been worked out, there will be a camera recording forward and backward in each of the department’s three cars, and a body camera assigned to each full-time and part-time officer.

Other happenings: Council approved spending $2,600 for inspections of two culvert-type bridges on Second Street and Broad Street. Council also approved getting a cost estimate for engineering and installation of at traffic light at the intersection of Route 472 and Route 372. The last estimate several years ago was about $50,000 for engineering and $250,000 for the light itself.