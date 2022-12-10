When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, Dec. 5.

What happened: Before listening to a budget presentation, council was asked by staff for permission to apply for a $20 million state grant for nearly half the cost of replacing 10 miles of lines that carry water from the Susquehanna River to the Susquehanna treatment plant and then to the Oyster Point reservoir. Council will vote on the measure Dec. 13.

Project scope: Replacement of those lines is expected to cost about $44 million, said Stephen Campbell, director of public works. The project would be the second of three phases in an infrastructure replacement endeavor that will total more than $120 million, Mayor Danene Sorace said. Campbell said work on this phase would most likely start in early 2024. He said most of the replacement lines — which would have a life expectancy of 100 years — would fall into the existing footprint, other than some minor adjustments in Columbia The lines were built in about 1940, and the aim of the project is to prevent significant breaks or failure.

Quotable: “There are many, many more infrastructure projects that are in dire need — not just ours — across the state. So, we are working very hard to elevate the need for this replacement with our delegation,” Sorace said, adding that water customers outside the city are also impacted by the lines.

Budget and taxes: Outdated infrastructure was one of several challenges addressed by Patrick Hopkins, director of administrative services, as he walked council through details of a proposed $147.06 million spending plan, which includes an 8% property tax increase. Of the total budget, about $71.87 million falls into the general budget and the rest is into sewer, water solid waste and recycling funds. The real estate tax hike would be the first since 2019 – on top of higher fees for trash, water and sewer. The proposed property tax hike would equate to an additional $95 per year for someone with a $101,000 home – which Hopkins said is the average assessed value when all city residential properties are combined. Details will be described during a Dec. 10 meeting at 10 a.m. inside City Council chambers.

Cost of services: City households could also, on average, face a total $200 fee increase for the year for all municipal services. That includes a $96 increase in sewer, $60 increase in water, and $24 increase in solid waste and recycling fees. The average residential customer would — if hike is approved — see water bills go up $15 per quarter rather than the $20 per quarter initially announced, Hopkins said.

ARPA funds: Council is being asked to allocate $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the 2022 budget as revenue replacement. During the Dec. 5 council meeting, Hopkins spoke of preparing for what he calls “the cliff.” He outlined five-year projections that were calculated assuming the 8% property tax increase passes but making no adjustments for any potential future increases.

Explainer: Regarding “the cliff,” in 2024, if another $6 million of rescue fund money was factored into the general budget as revenue replacement, that would mean the city would dip into reserves for about $4.2 million to balance the budget, leaving about $10.2 million in reserves, Hopkins said. He noted 2024 is the last year rescue funds can be used as revenue replacement in budgets. “That automatically creates a $6 million hole in the budget, which also means that the use of reserves that we need to balance a budget in 2025 goes up to $11.4 million, which completely wipes out the general fund reserves and puts us into a negative fund balance,” he said. Additional revenue sources must be found and saving methods pinned down, he said.

Quotable: “I don’t think anybody can have any anticipation that there’s going to be another American Rescue Plan Act that’s going to step in and provide a new source of funding in 2025 and going forward. Decisions need to be made.”