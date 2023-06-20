When: Manheim Township school board meeting, June 15.

What happened: The board adopted a 2023-24 final budget that includes a 3.5% property tax increase. Board member Joann Hentz cast the only dissenting vote.

By the numbers: The board approved a $117.96 million budget with real estate tax millage increased to 16.6921. A house with a $200,000 assessed value would pay $3,338 per year.

Book challenge comments: A parent’s appeal for the district to reconsider an educators’ committee recommendation not to remove the challenged book “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins from the high school library was withdrawn prior to the meeting. However, audience members still commented on the matter.

Public comment: Erica Rohrer objected to the book review committee not including parents and community representatives. Parent Debbie Neal objected to her 5-year-old daughter having school access to the library database of over 40,000 books without parental oversight. Seventh grade sociology teacher Samantha McNally defended the database as a curriculum supplement and spoke against restricting access to books, stating “librarians and teachers know what is best for students.” Sara Woodbury, a Democratic school board candidate, warned against “government officials, organized groups and community members seeking to usurp the authority of parents to access the excellent public education in Manheim Township.” Mark Boldizar, another Democratic school board candidate, said, “We have policies and procedures today that empower 100% of the parents to make decisions for their children.” He characterized the book challenge and appeal as “a political stunt … a certain group of people trying to impose their views on the rest of the district.”

Superintendent salary: The board approved a 4.5% increase in Superintendent Robin Felty’s annual salary, raising it to $198,121.

Summer meal program: Free breakfast and lunch is available to students up to age 18 at Bucher and Schaeffer elementary schools from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday this summer. Low-cost Power Pack family food parcels will also be available starting June 21. No registration or ID is required.

Student activity fees: The board gave approval to eliminate student activity fees for extracurricular, co-curricular and athletic activities starting in the 2023-24 school year. Fees had been $50 per activity, with a maximum of $150 per student.