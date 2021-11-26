When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: Pennsylvania School Boards Association Executive Director Nathan Mains recognized departing board member Richard L. Frerichs for his 24 years of service. Frerichs received the association Distinguished Service Pin, which Mains said is given to individuals for “extraordinary service and work on behalf of PSBA, their local boards and public education across the commonwealth.” Frerichs is the ninth person in the association’s history to receive the pin.

Other board recognitions and departures: Pennsylvania School Boards Association Member Services Manager Erin Eckert also recognized Christopher C. Straub for 12 years of service on the board, Joseph Fullerton for 8 years and David Paitsel (who was absent) for 8 years. Paitsel is departing the board. The board reorganization meeting will be held Dec. 6.

Comprehensive plan: Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Jerry Egan invited public comment on the district's next three-year comprehensive plan before board approval Jan. 3. The plan, effective through June 2025, seeks to address two top challenges: elementary students are not meeting growth indicators in mathematics, and English language learners are not meeting growth indicators in English proficiency. The plan is available on the district website; community members may contact Egan at jerry.egan@pennmanor.net.

Facilities rental fee revision: The board discussed a proposal to raise school facility rental fees for the first time since 1997; the new fees would be effective Jan. 1. Organizations already on the calendar for facilities’ use will keep the old rates. The board will vote on the proposal at the Dec. 6 meeting.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Participants may watch remotely on their YouTube page.