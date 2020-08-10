When: Providence Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board gave updates about testing horseback riding on the Enola Low Grade trail.

Background: Since May, supervisors have been discussing the idea of allowing horseback riding on the trail. Many residents have expressed concerns, including trail damage, personal safety and manure. Some voiced their fears about possible unpredictable behavior from horses. At the township parks and recreation meeting on July 9, it was decided to have a test ride along the trail to see how the horses would react.

The test: Supervisor John Schroeder said that the parks and recreation committee tested horseback riding along, not on, the trail over the previous weekend. Committee Chair Brian Longnecker, two horses with riders, other interested walkers and bike riders rode on 3 of the 8 miles of the trail at a walking pace. At some points, the horses needed to get onto the original trail, typically at bridges and overpasses.

Feedback: Schroeder said that he thought the test went very well and the concerns raised at the last few supervisor meetings will be solved by having the horses on the side of the trail. In a phone call after the meeting, Longnecker said that he thought the test went reasonably well, given that there were ideal conditions for the horses. He also thought the test existed in a vacuum, since there are many other conditions possible.

Next steps: Longecker stated that he will start a master plan for the parks and recreation committee to review at its next meeting. Once the plan is developed, it will be presented to the supervisors.

Also: Earlier in the year the Southern Lancaster County Intermunicipal Council discussed Penn Medicine developing a branch facility in the southern end of Lancaster County. Schroeder said that because of COVID-19, Penn Medicine has temporarily suspended spending on assets. Representatives from Penn Medicine said they would consider revisiting the topic in October.