When: Providence Township supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: Township supervisors continued discussion on the future of a long-closed bridge that crosses a creek between Providence and Pequea townships.

Background: The single-lane, concrete and galvanized steel pipe construction Radcliffe Road bridge crosses the Pequea Creek just a few feet above the creek bed. Located between Byerland Church and Mount Hope School roads, the bridge closed in 2013, according to past media reports. The bridge’s closure affected between 75 to 100 homes and several farms. But it hurt the Amish community the most because the bridge was closed to buggy and pedestrian traffic, especially those who used the bridge as an alternative to Rawlinsville Road. Closure of the bridge also resulted in local fire companies losing a water drafting site.

What’s happened since: For nearly eight years — as discussion between the two townships dragged on — both townships contributed to maintenance of the bridge by clearing debris that collects at the bridge. Last year, Pequea approved action that gave up its rights to the bridge. That left Providence as the sole responsible party for any future action on the bridge.

Recent discussions: The township recently received a letter from an organization called American Rivers, which offered grant funding to remove the bridge if Pequea and Providence would contribute an equal amount of $12,500 towards the project. Neither township has agreed upon that proposal yet. At the time the bridge was closed, a full replacement of the bridge was estimated to cost around $2 million. Another lower cost option, a ford crossing within the creek bed, was discussed at a meeting with the Amish community, but concerns were raised.

Quotable: “They (American Rivers) were looking at a ford crossing (in the creek) to get horses and farm machinery across, but the current is really fast and it could wash their buggies away,” said Township Manager Vicki Eldridge.

What’s next: Providence will continue discussion with American Rivers and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on what to do with the crumbling bridge or other alternatives for a creek crossing.

Sending money back to Washington: Eldridge said she has been in contact with local elected state leaders and is closing in on details on how to return funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The township was awarded $800,000 in funds, but township supervisors voted in February to reject the money. Eldridge said the township is believed to be the only municipality in Pennsylvania to reject ARPA funds.

Police contract with Quarryville: The board voted 2-1 to approve a contract with Quarryville Borough for after-hours police patrols of the Fairview Road trailhead and parking lot of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail. The township receives policing from the Pennsylvania State Police. Vandalism and suspected drug use at the park prompted discussions of contracting with Quarryville Police, which patrols its side of the trail but not the trailhead in Providence Township. The contract would be for $4,800, at a rate of $40 per hour, for one year. Supervisors Lori Crossen and John Schroeder supported the contract, but board Chair J. Pepper Goslin did not. Goslin felt the contract was an unnecessary use of taxpayer funds. He also questioned the effectiveness of Quarryville Police, a part-time department that stops patrols at 2 a.m.