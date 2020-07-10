When: Providence supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: The board took no action to amend a legal rule to allow horseback riding on the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail. Over 40 community members were present, most of whom were there to voice their opinion about horseback riding on the trail. Of the community members present, those against horseback riding were the majority.

Background: In May, the board passed a resolution, a formal expression of intention, to allow horseback riding on the trail. However, at the June supervisors meeting, township solicitor Melvin Newcomer explained the rules could only be changed via amending an ordinance, which is an official local law and is much more formal than a resolution.

Community comments: Many of those against horseback riding raised concerns about trail damage, personal safety and manure. Those against voiced their fears about possible unpredictable behavior from horses. Some in favor of horseback riding shared their positive experiences riding horses on trails with similar conditions.

Officials weigh in: Supervisor Lori Crossen said she felt the trail is too congested with walkers and cyclists to have horses on the same trail, but she would be inclined to have an alternative horseback riding space separate from the main trail. Supervisor John Schroeder said he thinks there could be a compromise to include more people and families enjoying the trail. Supervisor Pepper Goslin said the trail is a public resource and suggested offering an option that would make it accessible to horseback riders.

Next steps: The supervisors invited members of the equine community to share their thoughts on how to incorporate horseback riding on the trail when the parks and recreation committee meets at 7 p.m. July 9.