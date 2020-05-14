When: Providence supervisors meeting, May 11

What happened: The board unanimously approved allowing horseback riding on the Enola Low Grade Trail. The subject was discussed briefly during the March meeting, where they decided to discuss it more in depth at a later meeting.

Background: Supervisor Pepper Goslin said that when the trail was legally transferred to the township, drafted regulations denied the horseback riding community access to the trail. Supervisor John Schroeder conducted a survey in 2017 at the polls, and shared that 56% of survey takers were in favor of allowing horseback riding on the trail.

Discussion: Goslin said he does not feel horseback riding increases liability any more than a person riding fast on a bicycle. Supervisor Lori Crossen said she is in favor of allowing horseback riding on the trail but feels rules are needed. She also was concerned with surface damage to the trail. Schroeder said he thinks the equestrian community will use common sense and respect other trail users. He also said the township might have to address issues as they arise.

Public comment: Two members of the public said they were against having horseback riding on the trail because of child safety concerns and the possible lack of control horseback riding could bring.

Next steps: The board plans to adopt a resolution at the next supervisors meeting in June to update the park regulations to allow horseback riding.

Rescheduled meetings: Township Manager Vickie Eldridge shared that the next Parks and Recreation Committee meeting has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 9. The supervisors scheduled an additional zoning workshop for 7 p.m. May 28.