When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Protesters appeared a second time at an Ephrata Borough Council meeting to demand a stop to the borough’s electric and water shut-offs. During the meeting, residents told council the utility shut-offs could not have come at a worse time — amid an economic crisis spurred by the pandemic. Prior to the meeting, several protesters gathered outside to demand that Borough Council reinstate a moratorium on utility shut-offs and restore power to all residents. Council took no action.

Quotable: “I implore the council to start the process to reverse the cut-off of utilities,” local activist Jim Sandoe said. “I feel it’s a moral obligation of council to go above and beyond (normal duties) at a difficult time like this ... with a wave of evictions approaching, this is not going to get any better.”

Background: Since July, 66 families have had their power discontinued and a number of families have had their water turned off for nonpayment. As of Sept. 14, 13 families were still without power. Borough management says they are willing to work with residents of diminished means by figuring out payment plans that could help residents catch up on their bills. As long as a payment plan has been worked out, the electric will stay on, the borough maintains.

Council president responds: “You are well within your rights to disagree with us, but do not judge us,” President Susan Rowe said. “We will work with our residents with the understanding that our residents also work with us,” Rowe said, referring to the payment plans offered by the borough.

Solutions sought: Sandoe asked for one council member to be assigned to a community-led work group that will be brainstorming to find long-term solutions to the problem.

Impact on families: Michelle Gibbs of Railroad Avenue asked council members to consider the effect utility cut-offs have on children. “Children shouldn’t be put in a situation where their parents have to choose between putting food on the table or paying their electric or water bill,” Gibbs said. Resident Susanna Wert said, “Homelessness from evictions is a terrible thing for a child; please reinstate the moratorium.”

Other business: Council decided to hire two police officers, bringing the force to 33 officers. Council unanimously approved the hiring of Robert Wolpert Jr. and Jeffrey King pending successful completion of the usual exams.

