When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, June 5. Chair Brandon Clark was absent.

What happened: The board granted conditional approval to move forward with a preliminary land development plan for a medical facility on South Centerville Road.

Background: Kim Fasnacht, project manager for Rettew Engineering, said the project is on a triangular parcel of land on South Centerville Road and Rettew Drive, near the Arooga’s restaurant.

More: The parcel is the future site of an 8,789-square-foot Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health medical office building, Fasnacht said. The building will be for primary care and specialty medicine offices, with an anticipated opening date in spring 2024, said Marcie Brody, a spokesperson for the health care system, in a June 13 email.

Why it's important: Fasnacht briefly discussed the "Manor Ridge" plan, as it was identified on the agenda. The applicant is requesting a few modifications and deferrals, but Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said the board needed only to review the deferrals, as the modifications were already reviewed by the township engineer, Buchart Horn Inc.

Details: Fasnacht offered the following details about the project: A multi-level building is proposed; 59 parking spaces are proposed while only 48 are required; the property is served by Lancaster City Water and Lancaster Area Sewer Authority; and a traffic analysis concluded there are no adverse traffic effects to warrant improvements but there is a plan to widen a left lane along South Centerville Road in lieu of a dedicated left-turn lane.

Public comment: While only a handful of residents attended the 40-minute meeting, several offered remarks on the matter. Resident Wendy Downie said Rettew Drive is already in poor condition and asked who would be responsible for the extra traffic on that road. Downie owns a business with an access on Columbia Avenue and doesn't even use Rettew, she said.

Quotable: "I don't want to be responsible for repaving that road," Downie said. "I want to dedicate it to the township."

Township response: "We don't own it, so we don't have any say in it," said Strohecker. He added that Rettew Drive is "not built to our specs."

More: Resident Sue Sheeler, who lives in the Woods Edge development, said her homeowners association welcomes the additional building. She inquired about water runoff from the swale into the road onto the Armstrong property, which ultimately dumps into the lower pond of Woods Edge. "We have to consider a bigger dam," she said.

Other happenings: Strohecker and Zoning Officer Nate Taggart said the township is awaiting the final draft of the solar and wind turbine ordinance before sending it to the planning commission for review.